Fox News Mocked For Ad Claiming It's The 'Most Trusted' TV News Network

On Monday, the network paid for a full-page ad in the paper declaring itself the most trusted TV network in news, citing stats based on a recent YouGov poll .

HuffPost has reached out to YouGov for a full copy of the poll data, but in the meantime, it’s worth noting that evidence shows many of the network’s hosts and executives promoted false theories about supposed election fraud that they themselves did not believe ― so perhaps not all of that viewer trust is necessarily warranted.