What's Hot

U.S. Brings Charges Over Secret Chinese Police Outpost In New York City

Republicans Link Debt Ceiling To Food Benefit Cuts

GOP Senators Won't Help Replace Dianne Feinstein On Judiciary Committee

On 'Succession,' Logan Roy Just Died — And Things Went Off The Rails Very Quickly

F. Murray Abraham Left 'Mythic Quest' After Repeat Sexual Misconduct Allegations: Report

I’m A Scientist Who Studies Good Sex For A Living. Here’s Why I Wasn’t Having Any.

Pro-DeSantis Group Launches Puzzling New Attack On Trump

John Oliver Exposes Some Of The Most 'Horrific' Working Conditions In America

Chemists Say This Acne-Fighting Essential Oil Is Actually Effective

Morgan Freeman Explains Why Black History Month Is 'An Insult'

I Was Overjoyed To Get Engaged At 19. Then, Like With Millie Bobby Brown, The Comments Began.

This Gritty Historical Drama Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

PoliticsFox News new york timesDominion Voting Systems

Fox News Mocked For Ad Claiming It's The 'Most Trusted' TV News Network

Since the ad was posted on the eve of the network's defamation trial with Dominion Voting Systems, Twitter users were... skeptical.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Fox News apparently decided to make a statement on the eve of its defamation suit with Dominion Voting Systems ― and it went to The New York Times to do it.

On Monday, the network paid for a full-page ad in the paper declaring itself the most trusted TV network in news, citing stats based on a recent YouGov poll.

HuffPost has reached out to YouGov for a full copy of the poll data, but in the meantime, it’s worth noting that evidence shows many of the network’s hosts and executives promoted false theories about supposed election fraud that they themselves did not believe ― so perhaps not all of that viewer trust is necessarily warranted.

Many Twitter users were skeptical about the “most trusted” claim, as well as the ad’s timing.

Go To Homepage
David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community