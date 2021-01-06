A graphic shown on Fox News Tuesday about the Senate runoffs in Georgia tickled some viewers for its sheer obviousness and mystery.

The on-screen display, noticed by Vox’s Aaron Rupar, flashed on during an exchange between Shannon Bream and Bret Baier as the election returns rolled in.

It showed the results of a poll in which 98% of Georgia voters contacted by Fox News said that the importance of which party controls the Senate was a factor in their balloting, and 2% said it was not. Duh.

But it was the “SDFG SDFG SDFG SDFG SDFG SDFG SF” below the headline that sparked the intrigue.

What does it mean?

this graphic just aired on Fox News pic.twitter.com/IO0Qi7qaZ8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021

People on Twitter, including many who were pleased that Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock had defeated Republican Kelly Loeffler, and that Democrat Jon Ossoff was leading Republican David Perdue, had theories.

So

Damn

Fucking

Glorious — tikba ihiya 🦥 (@southerndwaal) January 6, 2021

In my opinion, SDFG would mean “So Damn F’ing Great!” but not sure that’s what Fox meant. SF: “So Fine.” — EverBlue State (@EverblueState) January 6, 2021

Is sdfg worse than covfefe? — ILoveTV (@TVjunkieupnorth) January 6, 2021

Q anon code — paul moody (@swordofreason) January 6, 2021

Oh my gosh...🤣 Does anyone know what the SDFG means, though? Is it just despondent gibberish?🥳🎉 — Be Kind (@BeKind11361044) January 6, 2021

I think whoever has to make that was more frustrated with the obviousness of the question than anything... — Jonas ☭ (@SocialistJonas) January 6, 2021

As if they didn't know pic.twitter.com/qruuOhVpQq — Koptic King (@kopticking) January 6, 2021

thats the "well no kidding" poll — Just here for distraction (@ChloeCarl5) January 6, 2021

I love the smell of schadenfreude in the sdfg sdfg. — Rose Knows (@roseknows) January 6, 2021

