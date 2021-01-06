A graphic shown on Fox News Tuesday about the Senate runoffs in Georgia tickled some viewers for its sheer obviousness and mystery.
The on-screen display, noticed by Vox’s Aaron Rupar, flashed on during an exchange between Shannon Bream and Bret Baier as the election returns rolled in.
It showed the results of a poll in which 98% of Georgia voters contacted by Fox News said that the importance of which party controls the Senate was a factor in their balloting, and 2% said it was not. Duh.
But it was the “SDFG SDFG SDFG SDFG SDFG SDFG SF” below the headline that sparked the intrigue.
What does it mean?
People on Twitter, including many who were pleased that Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock had defeated Republican Kelly Loeffler, and that Democrat Jon Ossoff was leading Republican David Perdue, had theories.