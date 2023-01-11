Fox News Host Reprises ‘Birther’ Conspiracy, Sprinkles Another Layer Of Nonsense On Top

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld on Tuesday dug up the false, racist “birther” conspiracy theory that baselessly claims former President Barack Obama was not born in the United States.

During a panel discussion on “The Five,” Gutfeld acknowledged that the discovery of potentially classified materials in offices once used by President Joe Biden could be a “nothing burger.” (Read about how the Biden and Trump classified documents news differ here.)

“But the thing is, I would not be doing my job if I didn’t raise the important questions that need to be raised about what actually happened,” said Gutfeld.

“Do we know that there aren’t nuclear secrets in there?” he continued. “Perhaps he exchanged nuclear secrets to China for the 10%, huh? That’s a question worth raising.”

Then came the crass dig about Obama:

“What if he has Barack Obama’s real birth certificate, and that’s what got him the VP job! He’s been blackmailing the Black males?”

Former President Donald Trump was a prominent backer of the “birther” movement and for years promoted the falsehood.