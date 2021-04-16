Fox News' Greg Gutfeld Attacks CNN With A Date Rape Analogy

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld on Thursday likened watching CNN to being date raped.

Gutfeld, whose new show “Gutfeld!” is billed as a conservative alternative to late-night TV, attacked CNN over an attempted sting on the network by right-wing provocateur James O’Keefe, who has now been banned from Twitter.

“For the viewers, every day is a phony Tinder date with CNN,” said Gutfeld, who also co-hosts “The Five” on the widely watched conservative network.

“Every night they lie to you about their intentions and try to scare you into thinking maybe you should stay the night with them,” he continued.

Then came the date rape analogy:

“CNN is like a guy who gets you wasted on purpose and you wake up the night afterwards … to see the election that Biden won and you can’t remember how it all happened. CNN got you liquored up on lies.”

Watch the video here: