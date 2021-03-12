Fox News Host Sings That He Has To Pee On Live TV

When you gotta go, you gotta go, but you don’t have to tell everyone you know.
That’s what Fox News personality Greg Gutfeld did on Friday’s episode of “The Five” ― with song.
Gutfeld apparently had to answer nature’s call and let his co-workers know by singing, “I gotta pee, I gotta peeeeeeeee” on live TV.
Yeah, yeah: Pictures or it didn’t happen.
Gutfeld’s co-hosts were clearly flummoxed by his news leak, and he didn’t respond when he was told they were live, causing great awkwardness all around.
However, if you’re wondering what Twitter users thought, feel free:
