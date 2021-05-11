Fox News Host Has Uncomfortable Moment As Guest Presses On Election Misinformation

Fox News host Martha MacCallum didn’t take too kindly to being pressed on election misinformation during Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Story.”

MacCallum and American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten were discussing the teaching of critical race theory in the classroom when Weingarten pivoted to talk about election lies pushed by ex-President Donald Trump that have been repeated on the widely watched conservative network.

“I would hope that Fox would be just as focused on let’s get rid of the misinformation about what happened in this election. This election was free and fair,” said Weingarten.

“Oh, come on, Randi, come on,” interrupted MacCallum. “This is not the topic we’re here to talk about. I’m not going to talk about that. We’ve talked about that before.”

MacCallum tried to change the topic. Weingarten went back to it later.

“If you’re talking about misinformation now, Martha, and I hope you are, I really would hope that Fox would really look at what happened in this election and how we can, because every social studies teacher is wrestling with this, to discern fact from fiction. We have to do that,” she said.

MacCallum let out an audible sigh.

“Yeah, we have a president, President Biden, was elected in 2020. I think that all of that is quite clear,” the anchor replied. “So I’m not sure why you are so concerned with that part, with that particular moment in history. Every election is significant. Nobody is hiding anything under any rocks here.”

Watch the exchange here:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com