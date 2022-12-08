Regular Fox News Guest Caught Trashing The Network On Hot Mic

A regular guest on Fox News was caught on a hot mic bashing the conservative network, its hosts, its viewers and his own recent appearance on it.

Barstool Sports personality Francis Ellis made the remarks after wrapping up an episode of the “Barstool Rundown” podcast from Tuesday. Full, unedited audio of the show was published online by Barstool and then quickly taken down, according to Mediaite, which captured the recording.

In the clip, Ellis signs off the episode before chatting with co-hosts about a recent appearance he made on “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

“I did a ‘To Catch a Predator’ joke,” Ellis says of his remarks on the Fox News program. “I had a QAnon [conspiracy movement] reference in there.”

“They’re just trafficking in hate.” Regular Fox News guest, and Barstool Sports star Francis Ellis, caught on hot mic slamming Fox News, Fox News hosts, and the Fox News audience. (Via Mediaite and Barstool Rundown) pic.twitter.com/9nPl9inG7G — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 7, 2022

He says he later talked to his wife about it “because I was disappointed in myself.”

“She was like, ‘Let’s be honest, like, do you want to be working with these fucking people?’” he says.

“She was like, ‘I watched the rest of his show and ... he’s a fucking joke,’” Ellis adds, referring to host Jesse Watters.

He proceeds to say that another Fox News host, Tucker Carlson, then “comes on and just screams.”

“They’re just trafficking in hate,” Ellis says.

He goes on to suggest that the things he said on “Jesse Watters Primetime” may have been irresponsible because “there are people watching that who don’t know that I’m fucking with them.”

“I went into a place that I shouldn’t have gone to ... because last night I was like: ‘Yes, the Democrats are, like, eating children beneath pizza shops,’” he says, referencing a right-wing conspiracy theory.

Ellis had appeared on the Fox News show Monday to discuss a move last week by the Boston City Council to lower the voting age to 16 in municipal elections.

“What’s next?” Ellis said to Watters during the appearance. “Soon, as you said, they’re going to be [asking] ... ‘Why don’t we just form our own child militia? Seems to be working in Africa.’”

“My old friend Q might have something to say about that,” he then added, using the name of the supposed figure at the center of the QAnon movement. “I used to just go get pizza at this place. But now we go down to the basement and train.”