Fox News Guest Steals Show, Asking 'Why Does Tucker Carlson Still Have A Job?'

A Fox News ﻿guest turned the tables on his interviewer by repeatedly asking why primetime host Tucker Carlson is still employed by the network despite Carlson calling white supremacy “a lie” and “not a real problem in America.”

Democratic National Committee Vice Chair Michael Blake was on America’s Newsroom Tuesday when he was asked about Carlson recently suggesting that former first lady Michelle Obama should run for president.

“The core question is, why the hell does Tucker Carlson still have a job here in the first place?” he asked Fox News host Bill Hemmer in response. “The reality is, this is someone who said white supremacy is a hoax. Why does Fox allow him to still be here in the first place?”

Carlson called white supremacy a “hoax” and a “conspiracy theory” that was drummed up by Democrats on his program back in August after a gunman killed 22 people at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart. Investigators have said that the shooter was motivated by racism against Hispanics.

The El Paso mass shooting was one of several that have been fueled by racism and hate in recent years.

The Anti-Defamation League considers the white supremacist movement to be the most violent domestic extremist movement that’s active in the U.S. today, with its members ― who are not necessarily members of hate groups ― “committing about 83% of the extremist-related murders in the United States in the past 10 years and being involved in about 52% of the shootouts between extremists and police.”

Fox News Democratic National Committee Vice Chair Michael Blake repeatedly asked why conservative Fox News host Tucker Carlson remains employed by the network after calling white supremacy a "hoax."

Hemmer did not answer Blake’s repeated question about Carlson’s employment and instead grew heated after Blake refused to stick to his planned script.

“We didn’t bring you on to talk about Tucker Carlson but to talk about the Democratic field,” Hemmer said.

When Blake, in an answer to another question, criticized President Donald Trump and Fox News’ coverage of Trump’s presidency, Hemmer interrupted.

“I didn’t bring you on to bash our network so with all due respect, why don’t we just keep it on topic,” Hemmer said.

“But it’s relevant,” Blake retorted.

“No, it’s not ... It is not relevant to the conversation. Save it for later,” Hemmer said before launching into another question about Vice President Joe Biden.

Blake in his response reminded Hemmer that he was invited to be on his show and so “it’s not appropriate to say what I can say. You brought me on as a guest.”

“We are talking about uniting of races,” he told Hemmer, “while others are talking about dividing of races so it is always appropriate to bring up these issues. It’s one of the reasons why you brought me on.”

Despite the heated back and forth, the two appeared to end things amicably.