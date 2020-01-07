Hannity Rants About 'Stupid Commentators' Minutes After Carlson Contradicts Him

Just the other day, you remember, our intel agencies were considered politically tainted and suspect. Certainly on this show they are, were, and will be for quite some time. Keep in mind, these are the people who invented excuses to spy on the Trump campaign, purely because they didn’t like Donald Trump’s foreign policy views, and they were the ones who pretended he was a Russian agent in order to keep him from governing. Remember that? Russiagate? Our friends in the intel community did that. And by the way, these are the same people who lied about Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction way back in 2002, and by doing that got us into an utterly pointless war that dramatically weakened our country. The people pushing conflict with Iran are the same people who did that. It seems like about 20 minutes ago, we were denouncing these very people as the deep state and pledging never to trust them again without verification. But now, for some reason, we do see to trust them, implicitly and completely. In fact, we believe whatever they tell us, no matter how outlandish.