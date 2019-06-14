During the handover between their shows on Thursday, Hannity asked Ingraham if there’d been any truth to the rumor she was once in the running for the job. Ingraham did not answer Hannity’s question directly. Instead, she said:

“Wouldn’t it be fun if you and I could tag team, just like for one week, in the White House briefing room? Just for a week. That would be fun.”

Hannity laughed as he speculated if they would be able to obtain “special permission.”

“I think there might be a few news people that get a little puffed up and a little angry about that,” he added.

As of Thursday, Sanders had failed to conduct a press briefing in 94 days.

Check out the clip here: