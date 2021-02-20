Fox News Host's Bible Cancel Warning Gets The Treatment On Twitter

Fox News’ Bill Hemmer was mocked on social media Friday after he warned on the air that Bible characters could be next in line to be “canceled.”

“I tell you, if they start canceling these American presidents, they’re going to come after Bible characters next,” Hemmer said during a discussion on the review of historical statues in Chicago and so-called “cancel culture.”

“Mark my words, right?” Hemmer added.

"If they start canceling these American presidents, they're gonna come after Bible characters next. Mark my words" -- Fox News "news side" host Bill Hemmer pic.twitter.com/qTPV0NERv8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 19, 2021

Five statues of former President Abraham Lincoln are among the dozens of monuments being scrutinized as part of the Chicago city-wide review.

It’s unclear how tongue-in-cheek Hemmer was being with his comment.

But Twitter users pounced on the warning:

Moses desperately scrolling through his tablets to delete the problematic Commandments https://t.co/cHU8hDPNSX — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 19, 2021

Is Bill Hemmer worried that Satan might get cancelled? https://t.co/m1hRG8w8J3 — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) February 19, 2021

Cain's brother engaged in Abelism. Moses did irreparable damage to the marine environment when he parted the sea. Joshua created major noise pollution ... https://t.co/rKMeBoVco3 — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) February 19, 2021

God, I hope they’re kind to Judas. He was a very pivotal character in making sure Jesus could rise from the dead. https://t.co/KOAlMBmJ6V — Faith Salie (@Faith_Salie) February 19, 2021

The use of the word "character" is telling here. Believers don't call Bible figures "characters."



It's all a game for these clowns. https://t.co/Fa4PwGrKOC — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) February 19, 2021

At this rate, six months from now conservatives will communicate entirely by screaming “CANCELLED” directly in one another’s faces https://t.co/oTx2z1UHEA — Jason (@longwall26) February 19, 2021

You know who “cancels” a lot of people? God in the Bible.



He literally cancelled the whole planet with a flood. https://t.co/rC9kYYg4kc — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) February 19, 2021

everybody loves the bible, that overwhelmingly understanding tome where no one is ever called out for their bad behavior https://t.co/1OtMBTRMAZ — David Gravedancer Willis (@damnyouwillis) February 19, 2021

How about the Devil? Can we cancel the Devil? https://t.co/ytrBjJbKbz — Sue O'Connell (@SueNBCBoston) February 19, 2021

Someone PLZ cancel Herod https://t.co/iSKapTzd1l — Andrew Rose Gregory (@arosegregory) February 19, 2021

"Characters"? Good to know that Fox News has declared The Holy Bible a work of fiction. https://t.co/wGtq9Jet4O — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 19, 2021

Doesn’t calling them “characters” kind of give up the ghost? https://t.co/hjP1tKE5dX — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) February 19, 2021

This sadly works with the right wing. This alone is enough for many to vote for Ted Cruz again. https://t.co/6WH1zcoffN — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 19, 2021

Cain was the first canceled man https://t.co/i4PiQuR9fa — 𝙣𝙤𝙖𝙝 𝙮𝙤𝙤 (@noahyoo) February 19, 2021

Nobody tell Hemmer that Christ was crucified. https://t.co/etHALe7nUT — John Gholson (@gholson) February 19, 2021

brb gonna take credit for inventing the heretofore unknown concept of biblical criticism https://t.co/uqvyzReWS9 — Daniel Summers, MD (@WFKARS) February 19, 2021

Sorry to put my cancel hat on but the man who needs to get cancelled here is the person who referred to the figures in the Bible as “characters." https://t.co/JifLxxTNgN — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) February 19, 2021