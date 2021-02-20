POLITICS

Fox News Host's Bible Cancel Warning Gets The Treatment On Twitter

“I tell you, if they start canceling these American presidents, they’re going to come after Bible characters next," warned Bill Hemmer.

Fox NewsBill Hemmer was mocked on social media Friday after he warned on the air that Bible characters could be next in line to be “canceled.”

“I tell you, if they start canceling these American presidents, they’re going to come after Bible characters next,” Hemmer said during a discussion on the review of historical statues in Chicago and so-called “cancel culture.”

“Mark my words, right?” Hemmer added.

Five statues of former President Abraham Lincoln are among the dozens of monuments being scrutinized as part of the Chicago city-wide review.

It’s unclear how tongue-in-cheek Hemmer was being with his comment.

But Twitter users pounced on the warning:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Politics Fox News B Ill Hemmer