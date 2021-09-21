Fox News Host Criticizes Joe Biden For ... Riding A Bike

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy on Monday strangely suggested that President Joe Biden lacks physical stamina to do his job because he took time off to go cycling.

As footage aired of Biden going for a bicycle ride during a weekend getaway in Delaware, Campos-Duffy was asked to weigh in on criticism of the president for taking time away despite facing several major domestic and international issues.

Campos-Duffy chose a familiar line of attack and took aim instead at the president’s faculties as the network showed footage of what looked like an active president cycling with his wife and his protective detail.

“You teased the segment by saying the world is falling apart, and I think Joe Biden is falling apart,” she told host Harris Faulkner. “Being the leader of the free world has to be the most demanding job in the whole world, and he simply does not have the mental or physical stamina to do this job.”

“That is why his handlers and his wife, who, by the way, look increasingly like Visiting Angels, have to schedule in these senior breaks for him so he can take naps and go for bike rides because he can’t concentrate on the job the way he should,” she added.

She then compared him to former President Donald Trump, whom she claimed “worked these long, long hours and had impromptu hourlong pressers with the media.”

Trump was renowned for jetting off to his golf clubs throughout his presidency and was spotted on the course even when the White House assured the public he was hard at work. He was also reported to spend hours on end on Twitter and watching cable news.

Campos-Duffy had critiqued another world leader’s physique just over a week ago.

“He does look good!” she said of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, whom she said was looking slimmer. “I’m sorry, he looks better than our president!” Watch the Fox News segment below via Raw Story.