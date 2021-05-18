Fox News personality Harris Faulkner did not find a guest’s retort about ex-President Donald Trump funny on Monday.

Faulkner and Fox News contributor Guy Benson complained about mixed messaging from the Biden White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which last week eased some guidance on the need for vaccinated people to wear masks, during a panel discussion with strategist Marjorie Clifton.

After a back-and-forth between Faulkner and Clifton, the Fox News anchor suggested “science” was the simple message the Biden White House should be putting forward.

There should be “more facts, less policy,” Faulkner declared. “Just tell us what they are. Tell us what is.”

“Like drinking bleach?” Clifton interrupted, referencing Trump’s infamous pondering about injecting disinfectant to kill the coronavirus in an April 2020 press conference.

“Not funny,” responded Faulkner.

As Clifton appeared to struggle to contain her laughter, Benson agreed, suggesting people should “stop looking backward” and instead focus on Biden’s words and actions.