What's Hot

Parents On TikTok Draw Instant Backlash For Potentially Dangerous Disney Hack

Southern Baptists Oust Saddleback Church Over Woman Pastor

Bette Midler Reveals The Surprising Reason She Turned Down 'Sister Act'

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In March

‘Confused’ Supreme Court Justices Seem Wary Of Opening Lawsuit Floodgates On Website Operators

Pilot Kept Flying Plane After Instructor Died, Thought He Was Only ‘Joking’

Supreme Court Rules For Arizona Inmate In Death Penalty Case

Vanderbilt University Caught Using ChatGPT To Console Students After MSU Shooting

20 Governors Form Alliance To Defend Abortion Access

Nipsey Hussle's Killer Gets 60 Years To Life In Prison

More Fake Active Shooter Threats Prompt Real Police Response Around The Country

‘Political Opportunity’: After Weakening Critical Rail Safety Rules, Trump Heads To East Palestine

MediaFox NewsRepublican Party2024 election

Fox News Anchor Gives Co-Host A Blunt Fact-Check On Live TV

The anchor weighed in on her co-host's comments about Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) ahead of his Iowa stump speech on Wednesday.
Ben Blanchet

Fox News guest anchor Gillian Turner gave a swift response to fellow host John Roberts after he suggested attacks against Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) are “solely because he’s a conservative” (You can watch the exchange below).

Scott, who is reportedly considering a 2024 presidential run, has faced remarks calling him “Uncle Tim” – a phrase inspired by the disparaging remark “Uncle Tom” – following his comments that America was “not a racist country” in 2021.

A Fox News guest – prior to Turner and Roberts’ exchange – went after critics who have used the phrase on Scott, Mediaite reported.

Roberts later said he was interested to hear what Scott had to say during an Iowa stump speech on Wednesday.

“The racist attacks on him are just, they’re despicable,” Roberts added.

“And pretty terrible,” replied Turner.

“They’re just despicable. And it’s solely because he’s a conservative,” Roberts fired back.

“And people are racist, both,” Turner said.

“Yeah, well, that’s true,” Roberts responded.

“You know, cuts both ways,” Turner replied.

“That goes without saying,” Roberts added.

(H/T Mediaite)

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community