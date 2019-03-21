Hosts on Fox News tore into President Donald Trump on Wednesday over his latest disparaging remarks about late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).

During a speech at a military tank plant in Lima, Ohio, Trump complained that he “didn’t get a thank you” for approving McCain’s funeral arrangements. It was the fourth time in the past week that the president attacked McCain, who died seven months ago.

Shep Smith, the host of “Shepard Smith Reporting,” explained how Trump was “fighting with a dead guy again today, a dead war hero.”

“Crazy,” he said.

Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano told Smith he doubted whether Trump “scores points even with his strong Republican supporters” over his frequent outbursts about the late senator.

“Whether you agree with John McCain or disagree with his attitude about war, he was a great human being and a historic figure, and there’s no logical reason to make these arguments after he’s dead,” Napolitano added.

Check out the clip here:

“Your World” host Neil Cavuto also questioned Trump’s interpretation of events when it came to the president’s criticism of McCain opposing GOP attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

And Brit Hume, Fox News’ senior political analyst, asked on Twitter why Trump bothers with the feud at all:

Why the President of the United States gets involved in petty disputes with someone most Americans have never heard of is beyond me. The same goes for his continuing feud with the late John McCain. Why bother? https://t.co/RCYQU8B0k3 — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 20, 2019

CNN hosts were equally condemnatory of Trump’s ongoing remarks.

Anderson Cooper doubled down on his Tuesday criticism as he highlighted how Trump was “now punching a dead man, repeatedly, and his family.”

"Mr. Trump likes to say he's a counter-puncher ... if he is, he's now punching a dead man, repeatedly, and his family."



On President Trump's repeat attacks on the late Senator John McCain, and "acting Presidential," @AndersonCooper is #KeepingThemHonest.https://t.co/qbRDpLiJYr pic.twitter.com/fbYGW1wrPJ — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) March 21, 2019

“CNN Tonight” host Don Lemon said Trump had “managed to sink even further.”