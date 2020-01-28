Fox News Hosts Turn On 'Tool For The Left' John Bolton Like Never Before

Fox hosts flipped the switch on their former longtime colleague John Bolton on Monday following his bombshell revelation about the Ukraine scandal.

Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Lou Dobbs and others condemned the former national security adviser ― who was a paid Fox News contributor for 11 years until he joined Donald Trump’s administration in 2018 ― over his forthcoming book that reportedly confirms the impeachment case against the president.

Bolton claims in “The Room Where It Happened” that Trump tied the release of congressionally-approved military aid to Ukraine to the announcement by his Ukrainian counterpart of an investigation into his potential 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs claimed Bolton “has been reduced to a tool for the radical Dims and the deep state.”

An accompanying graphic also called Bolton ― who has served in every Republican administration since former President Ronald Reagan ― “a tool for the left.”

Lou Dobbs: "John Bolton himself has been reduced to a tool for the radical Dims and the Deep State" pic.twitter.com/84AORpfWUg — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) January 28, 2020

Carlson, a longtime critic of Bolton, suggested he had always been “a snake.”

“Republicans in Washington tonight seem shocked to discover that John Bolton has turned and betrayed his former boss, President Trump. But they shouldn’t be shocked. That’s who John Bolton is. That’s who John Bolton has always been. That’s what John Bolton does,” he claimed.

.@TuckerCarlson:



John Bolton has always been a snake

https://t.co/yvga0GY2tc — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) January 28, 2020

Sean Hannity cast doubt on Bolton’s revelation in a rant on his radio show.

“Now they’re acting like this is a big bombshell, Bolton’s book. Okay. The problem is, it’s a New York Times story. How often did this New York Times get things wrong?” he asked.

Ingraham dismissed Bolton’s claim as a “red herring” with a picture of Bolton with, well, a red herring.

Contributor Dan Bongino, meanwhile, claimed twice in one tweet that “nobody cares.”

Regarding Bolton:

1) Nobody cares

2) The aid was delivered

3) The Ukrainians aren’t victims (just ask them)

4) The Democrats’ corruption in Ukraine is real

5) Nobody cares — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 27, 2020