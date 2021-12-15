Fox News Hosts' Hypocritical Takes On Jan. 6 Insurrection Laid Bare In CNN Montage

CNN’s “New Day” on Tuesday laid bare Fox News’ hypocritical coverage of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

The show compared the private pleas that personalities Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Brian Kilmeade made to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to get then-President Donald Trump to call off the violence with their cynical post-insurrection spin.

Text messages pleading with Meadows were lined up alongside footage of the TV personalities later downplaying the Jan. 6 riot.

The on-screen chyron read: “Fox Hosts condemned violence privately, whitewashed publicly.”

John Avlon said the texts offered a rare glimpse at “what people were thinking in real time” and ripped “the curtain back on the Trump-Fox feedback loop.”

But “hours later they were back in hyperpartisan, distortion land” and viewers “were once again being played for fools.”

