Fox News Host Has A Theory About Tucker Carlson And Don Lemon

Fox News’ Howard Kurtz on Sunday pointed out a possible, positive consequence of the departures of Tucker Carlson from Fox and Don Lemon from CNN.

“The big picture raised by the dismissals at Fox and CNN is whether we are entering a new era in which some limits are imposed on what even the most popular hosts can say,” the bothsidesing “MediaBuzz” host suggested.

“Management at all the networks may be more likely to rein in their top talent and insist on fact-checking rather than risk embarrassing or lawsuits for the airing of false information,” Kurtz continued.

“That, if it comes to pass, might just be a worthwhile outcome,” he added.

Fox announced it had “parted ways” with Carlson last Monday.

No official reason has yet been given for the split, although the prime-time star who routinely peddled racist and xenophobic talking points on his show was reportedly fired.

On the same day, CNN confirmed it had sacked Lemon after 17 years.

Similarly, it’s not known exactly why.

Lemon said he was “stunned” by his termination, which followed controversial comments about GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley being past her “prime” and a Variety exposé accusing him of misogyny.

On air, Carlson labeled Lemon “a guy who makes millions of dollars a year from presiding over a show that’s failing.” Lemon ripped Carlson’s mainstreaming of white supremacist propaganda.”