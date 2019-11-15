Fox News’ Distortion Of Impeachment Hearings Laid Bare In CNN Supercut

CNN shone a bright light on Fox News hosts’ attempts to spin the narrative on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Thursday.

“Watching Fox News in primetime is like watching one of President Trump’s dreams come true,” CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter said over a montage of Fox hosts (including primetime stars Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson) and their guests (such as Eric Trump and White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham) declaring the first public hearing a disaster for Democrats.

“Elsewhere, news outlets reported on the explosive testimony,” noted Stelter. “But on Fox, the president won, the Democrats lost and the show’s over even though the impeachment hearings are really just beginning.”

Check out the clip here: