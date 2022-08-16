Heated Fox News Interview Ends Abruptly After Wasp Swoops Biden Adviser

A heated debate on Fox News got a little bit more intense on Tuesday when a wasp threw itself into the mix.

Host Neil Cavuto was speaking to White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein about new measures intended to curb inflation when Bernstein became fixated on something off camera.

“I am watching a wasp that’s flying right around me right now,” he noted.

“Oh, boy, must be CNN,” Cavuto quipped.

As they attempted to resume the interview, Bernstein repeatedly dodged the stinger, at one point nearly cursing on air.

“I’ll let you go,” Cavuto said. “The last thing I want to do is see you get stung. As long as the American people aren’t stung by inflation.”

“That’s nice to hear. I wasn’t sure where you stood on the ‘should Jared get stung’ question,” Bernstein joked.

Cavuto confirmed his stance is “anti stinging people.”