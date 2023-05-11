What's Hot

PoliticsJoe Biden Fox News Steve Doocy

Fox News Host Trashes House GOP Probe Of Biden

Steve Doocy joined other conservatives in questioning House Oversight Chair James Comer's investigation into the Biden family.
Arthur Delaney

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Fox News host Steve Doocy is not impressed by the latest Republican investigation into President Joe Biden’s family.

The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday released documents reflecting payments from foreign sources to Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden and the president’s brother James Biden, but not to Joe Biden himself.

Doocy told the committee’s chair, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), during an appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Thursday that his material was weak.

“I know the Republicans said that the smoking gun were these financial records that you were able to subpoena and got your hands on,” Doocy said, noting that Comer described $10 million worth of transfers as evidence of “influence peddling” by the Bidens.

“But that’s just your suggestion ― you actually don’t have any facts to that point. You’ve got some circumstantial evidence,” Doocy said. “And the other thing is, of all those names, the one person who didn’t profit is ― there is no evidence that Joe Biden did anything illegally.”

Doocy wasn’t the only right-wing media personality to skewer Comer’s investigation. His Fox News colleague Geraldo Rivera wrote Wednesday that the committee’s “angry allegations are vague and general and do not point to specific crimes.”

And former Donald Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka said he was “not impressed” by Comer’s allegations because he hasn’t found a “smoking gun” example of the money actually influencing an official act by Biden.

The White House has been gleefully tracking coverage of Wednesday’s presentation by the Oversight Committee and making sure reporters see the disappointing headlines.

“Chairman Comer continues to spread evidence-free innuendo, despite months of ‘investigating’ with taxpayer resources, and his latest stunt just further proves this is all a baseless attempt to attack President Biden politically,” White House spokesman Ian Sams said Thursday.

On Fox News, Comer defended his work.

“Make no mistake. Joe Biden was involved. All these countries that the Bidens were receiving money from were countries that Joe Biden was actively visiting in,” Comer said. “And we’re still looking for more bank records that we believe will implicate Joe Biden’s active participation in this at the end of the day.”

