Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro Just Promoted A White Supremacist Conspiracy Theory

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro has stirred fresh controversy by touting white supremacist ideals.

In a radio interview with Fox Nation’s Todd Starnes on Thursday, Pirro was asked who she thought Democrats hated more ― President Donald Trump or the people who put him into office.

Pirro responded by pushing a version of the “great replacement” conspiracy theory, which centers around the idea that progressives want to replace white Americans with immigrants to change voting demographics. It was reportedly the motive for the suspect in the El Paso, Texas, mass shooting.

“Well, they hate Donald Trump. He’s the one they want to get rid of because the people like you and me who put him into office, their plan and their plot to remake America is to bring in the illegals, change the way the voting occurs in this country, give them licenses,” Pirro said.

“They get to vote, maybe once, maybe twice, maybe three times, and you’ve got motor voter registration on the day of the election,” Pirro continued, echoing Trump’s unfounded claims of voter fraud.

“We’ve got voter rolls that haven’t been purged of dead people in years where the Democrats have resisted that,” she added. “Think about it. It is a plot to remake America, to replace American citizens with illegals who will vote for the Democrats.”

Listen to the clip here:

Pirro, who in March took a two-week absence from hosting duties after she made Islamophobic comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), also touted the replacement conspiracy theory on Fox Business’ “Varney & Co.” on Tuesday, per progressive watchdog group Media Matters for America.

Pirro’s Fox News colleagues, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, also have a history of echoing the idea.