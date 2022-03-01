Fox News’ national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin again called out her own network’s questionable coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Sunday, Griffin slammed retired U.S. Army Brigadier General Donald Bolduc’s on-air suggestion that America should provide more “combat help” to Ukraine as being “way off the mark in terms of talking about what the U.S. could do on the ground.”

U.S. and NATO don’t have boots in Ukraine amid fears it could spark a nuclear war, Griffin noted. “The Ukrainians are very good fighters,” she said. “They are a tough group of fighters. They do not need Americans to fight for them. That would cause this to spread.”

“Clearly, Brigadier General Bolduc is not a student of history,” she continued. “He’s a politician, he ran for Senate in New Hampshire and failed. He’s not a military strategist, and to suggest that the U.S. would put indirect fire or special operations or CIA on the ground to give Putin any sort of excuse to broaden this conflict is extremely dangerous talk at a time like this.”

Watch the video here:

More fact checking of guests from Jennifer Griffin: Clearly he isn’t a student of history. He’s a politician. He ran for senate in New Hampshire and failed. He is not a military strategist. pic.twitter.com/DueFxiXMQk — Acyn (@Acyn) February 28, 2022

Griffin has in recent days taken to task other personalities on Fox, including prime time anchor Sean Hannity for spinning the invasion into an attack on President Joe Biden.

