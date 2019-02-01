Fox News host Jesse Watters demonstrated on Thursday that he clearly has no idea how solar panels actually work.
“The Five” host was attempting to pour cold water on the Green New Deal put forward by left-leaning Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), when he asked:
“They have this new green deal or whatever. Ok, where they want to eliminate all oil and gas in 10 years. If you’re in the polar vortex, how are you going to stay warm with solar panels?”
Check out the clip, via Media Matters, here:
Watters’ comment echoed a similar claim made by Jim Hoft of the right-wing website Gateway Pundit:
Ocasio-Cortez fired back at Hoft’s tweet:
The freshman lawmaker also copied in known climate change-denier President Donald Trump on a further post:
The Department of Energy released this video in 2017 to explain how solar panels work just as well in winter and snow as in the summer:
Twitter users were unforgiving to both Watters and Hoft: