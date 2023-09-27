Fox News Host Seamlessly Turns Colleagues' Criticism Of Biden Into Attack On Trump

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov on Tuesday hit her co-hosts on “The Five” with a list of Donald Trump’s most recent gaffes in response to her colleagues once again questioning President Joe Biden’s fitness for office.

Tarlov listed Trump’s “cognitive beauties” from just the last 10 days in response to a new Axios report that detailed White House plans to prevent Biden from tripping.

Trump “said you need an ID to buy bread. Has anyone shown ID to get Wonder Bread lately? He said that he ran against Obama in 2016. He ran against Hillary Clinton,” noted Tarlov. “He warned that Biden will get us into World War Two, which I’m pretty sure we already fought and won. And yesterday, he confused Jeb Bush and George W. Bush and said Jeb got us involved in the Middle East.”

Tarlov then called out Trump’s “authoritarian posts” on his Truth Social platform.

The four-time-indicted Republican 2024 frontrunner in the last week alone has talked about executing outgoing chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and threatened to investigate Comcast, the parent company of NBCUniversal, NBC News and MSNBC, if he wins back the White House.

“Can you imagine if Biden said, ‘You know what, I’m going to look into that Fox News? They don’t seem to like me over there,’” asked Tarlov.

“This may be the choice that people have. Trump versus Biden laid bare here,” responded Martha MacCallum.

“At least Trump can say ‘LL Cool J,’” said Jesse Watters.