Fox News' Meltdowns Over Joe Biden Lampooned In 'Scandals' Video

The conservative network's coverage of the president got the treatment from "Daily Show" correspondent Desi Lydic.

Fox News’ faux outrage over Joe Biden’s presidency was sent up by “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” correspondent Desi Lydic on Friday.

In a spoof clip, Lydic pretended to go full conspiracy theorist after watching 153 hours straight of the conservative network.

The comedian ranted about the scandals that Fox News personalities claim have engulfed Biden in his first two months in office and declared:

If you thought Obama wearing that tan suit was disgraceful, and Jesus knows I did, wait until you get a load of this...

The Fox-style railing only went downhill from there:

Watch the video here:

