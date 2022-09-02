Surprise: Fox News Didn’t Carry Joe Biden’s Prime-Time Address

Fox News failed to carry President Joe Biden’s prime-time address to the nation on Thursday, instead airing silent footage of the speech as host Tucker Carlson decried what he called attacks on Republican voters.

“If you are watching this tonight, you are missing a rare prime-time address from Joe Biden. Biden doesn’t give a lot of those for obvious reasons, but tonight’s topic is worthy of the occasion,” Carlson declared. “America, ladies and gentlemen, is under attack.”

The host claimed that Democrats were working to paint all Republicans as “Nazis and destroyers of Democracy,” saying Biden was working to create a “one-party state.” Carlson added that American liberals had “obvious dictatorial ambitions.”

“Only would-be dictators fear free speech and an armed population,” the host said. “But just because liberals long for a one-party state doesn’t mean they will get one. They won’t. In the end, they don’t have the skills to pull that off.”

Those who watched Biden’s address, however, heard the president call for a unified effort from both sides of the political spectrum to defend the Constitution and “battle for the soul of this nation.” He said he didn’t believe all Republicans ascribed to what he called “semi-fascism” earlier this week, but said he believed mainstream GOPers remained “dominated and intimidated” by former President Donald Trump.

Biden, standing outside Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, appealed to Americans to reject his predecessor’s extremist MAGA movement going into November’s midterm elections and work to defend democracy. His comments come amid the lasting chokehold Trump has on the GOP and ongoing efforts to discredit voting rights and reject the will of the people.

“MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people, refuse to accept the results of a free election,” Biden said.

The speech was interrupted Thursday night by protestors shouting “Let’s go, Brandon” through a bullhorn.

Republican leadership failed to listen to Biden’s pleas, lambasting the White House shortly after he spoke.

“Joe Biden is the divider in chief and epitomizes the current state of the Democrat Party,” Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, said shortly afterward. “One of divisiveness, disgust and hostility towards half the country.”

Fox News has snubbed several of Trump’s speeches in recent months, as well, a growing pattern at the network.