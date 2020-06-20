Fox News' John Roberts Uses War Analogy To Describe Preparing For Trump Rally In Pandemic

Fox News’ John Roberts said he is taking all the “appropriate precautions” to cover President Donald Trump’s Saturday rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The conservative network’s chief White House correspondent ― who has called out Trump on previous occasions ― on Friday used a wartime analogy to explain how he was preparing to report on the indoor event at the 19,000-capacity BOK Center ― which multiple public health experts have warned could supercharge the spread of the virus.

“It’s like digging a slot trench to sleep in every night during the invasion of Iraq,” wrote Roberts, who embedded with U.S. troops to cover the 2003 invasion for CBS News.

“You take all the necessary steps to keep yourself safe,” he added.

The Trump campaign has faced widespread criticism over its decision to press ahead with the rally, for which it added a waiver to its website informing attendees they could not sue if they became infected at the event.

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) has even urged people at high risk from COVID-19 to stay away. The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is now rising at record levels.

Given Roberts’ combat comparison, many Twitter users questioned why the rally was being held at all.

I feel when a Fox News journalist is comparing the risk of covering a rally of that to the start of the Iraq War, it's a somewhat good indicator on the wisdom around holding such an event. https://t.co/pemkdbdj8c — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) June 19, 2020

That time a Fox News reporter compared going to a political rally to a war zone, because it is actually that dangerous.



NOTE: Fox News requires all employees to wear masks at work. #coronapalooza https://t.co/Y2PhNFcfRp — (((evan shapiro))) (@eshap) June 19, 2020

Q. how is the Tulsa Trump rally like the invasion of Iraq

A. both were completely unnecessary and undertaken primarily to stroke the egos of men with father issues — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 19, 2020

If you have to use a war as an analogy for a voluntary event, maybe said event shouldn’t occur



JFC — Boom Boom (@joshpr96) June 19, 2020

Yeah comparing a pandemic rally to covering actual foreign combat is a bad sign. https://t.co/otmasFIQ0l — WeThePeople🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@PrincessBravato) June 19, 2020