Fox News Analyst Offers Absolutely Mortifying Take On Trucker Protest Crackdown

Members of the so-called Freedom Convoy have blockaded various U.S.-Canadian border crossings, disrupting trade between the countries.

On Sunday, police cleared or arrested the remaining demonstrators on the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detriot after they blocked travel for nearly a week and paralyzed auto production on both sides of the border.

Invoking the Emergencies Act will give the Canadian government broad powers to quell protests and restore order, including by shutting down crowdfunding and freezing the bank accounts of those aiding the protesters.

Turley’s comparison of the protesters in Canada to civil rights activists like King and Lewis was widely criticized online.