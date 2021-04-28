Fox News Host Slams False News Stories Pushed On His Own Network

Fox News host Juan Williams cited two false news stories that have been pushed on his cable news network in the last week as his reason for skepticism about allegations involving former Secretary of State John Kerry.

During Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Five,” Williams responded to a report that Kerry had discussed Israeli intelligence with Iran’s foreign minister. Kerry, now the Biden administration’s special climate envoy, tweeted Tuesday that the allegations, which have gained traction in right-wing circles, were “unequivocally false.”

I can tell you that this story and these allegations are unequivocally false. This never happened - either when I was Secretary of State or since. https://t.co/BTOdFE1khW — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) April 26, 2021

Williams noted that staunch GOP lawmakers, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), also urged caution over the claims.

“It just worries me, like last week we had the hamburger story, ‘Oh, Biden is going to take your hamburger.’ Kamala Harris’ book is being given to immigrants,” said Williams, referring to two now-debunked stories peddled as fact by the network’s personalities.

“These stories are false, but the right-wing echo chamber starts going crazy because you can go after a Democrat,” Williams added.

Watch the video here:

Juan Williams seems to call out his own network: "Last week we had the hamburger story, 'Oh, Biden is going to take your hamburger!' Or it's...Kamala Harris’ book is being given to immigrants. These stories are false, but the right-wing echo chamber starts going crazy!" pic.twitter.com/utFHUJCeVz — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 27, 2021