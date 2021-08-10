Fox News’ liberal-leaning political pundit Juan Williams examined how Donald Trump “and his disciples in the GOP are really putting the ‘con’ in modern conservatism” in a new essay for The Hill published Monday.

Williams noted how Trump received a bumper $82 million fundraising haul in the first six months of 2021, largely due to his peddling of lies about the 2020 election.

Donations have also flooded in for Trump’s most sycophantic supporters in Congress, such as Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.).

“Trump’s grifting game is also being mimicked by powerful, well-funded conservative donor networks,” Williams wrote. “They tell donors they need money to uncover voter fraud. And when they fail to find any fraud, these dark-money organizations then tell donors they need more cash for more probes in search of fraud. They never find any and so they ask again. It is a never-ending pitch.”

Rants from right-wing media personalities sustain the cash flow from an “angry, paranoid audience,” said Williams.

“The old saying in Washington about campaign finance used to be “he who pays the piper calls the tune,’” he concluded. “Trump is calling the tune for a frightening game of grifting that has robbed the GOP of its principles. Where is the Republican willing to call out this scam?”