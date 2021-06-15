Fox News Pundit Spells Out How Republicans Could Steal 2024 Election

Fox News’ Juan Williams has broken down the three-step Republican strategy that could pave the way for the GOP to steal the 2024 presidential election.

“‘How to Get Away With Murder’” was a recent TV crime show. As the 2024 race approaches, the Trump-GOP’s current weekly drama is titled ‘How to Get Away with Murdering Democracy,’” the political pundit, whose liberal-leaning views are often at odds with his colleagues on the conservative network, wrote in a new essay for The Hill on Monday.

Williams said the GOP’s downplaying of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, its nixing of a bipartisan commission to investigate the violence and the scaring “honest Republicans” into silence and complicity was the first phase of the plan.

The second step involved changing election laws “in states with GOP-majority legislatures” to ensure only they can certify results. The third was its passing of voter restriction laws.

Republican focus “is solely on regaining political power,” wrote Williams, who left “The Five” show in May but remains a commentator on the network.

“They have no agenda for helping the country. They are totally focused on Jan. 6, 2025,” he added, referencing the date when Congress will certify the 2024 winner.

“People who love America need to face this threat to democracy and act with urgency,” Williams concluded.