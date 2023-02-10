Fox News Valentine’s Day Chat Takes A Turn With Anchor's Divorce Announcement

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas announced she was getting a divorce during an on-air discussion about Valentine’s Day.

“Fuck Valentine’s Day,” Banderas told “Gutfeld!” host Greg Gutfeld on Thursday. “It is stupid. I mean, even when I was married, I didn’t get shit.”

Gutfeld mused on Banderas’ marital status.

“Well, I am going to get a divorce. I am going to go ahead and say it here for the first time,” said Banderas, announcing her split from Andrew Sansone, her husband of 13 years.

“Thank you, everyone. Congratulations are in order,” she added after receiving some audience applause. “That was breaking news.”

Banderas then declared Valentine’s Day a “Hallmark holiday,” “stupid” and “absolutely ridiculous.”

After the show, a Twitter user suggested Banderas was “going to say she was kidding on social media later tonight.”

