Fox Host Rails At ‘Pinko’ Bruce Springsteen After His Song Plays On Air

Rock icon Bruce Springsteen has clearly not got a fan in Fox’s Lisa Kennedy Montgomery.

When Springsteen’s “Glory Days” played after a commercial break during Monday’s broadcast of “Outnumbered,” the conservative commentator called the music legend “a big commie.”

“I like ‘Glory Days,’ I like ‘Born In The U.S.A.,’ la la la la la, but he’s turned into a massive pinko,” Kennedy declared.

Kennedy did not expand on her dislike for the rocker.

But it may stem from his fierce criticism of former President Donald Trump, vocal support of 2016 Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and perhaps even his podcast with former President Barack Obama.

Watch the video here:

Fox News' Kennedy is mad that they're playing a Bruce Springsteen song as they come back from break.



"I think he's a commie ... he turned into a massive pinko!" pic.twitter.com/tMJNosEU83 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 18, 2022

Kennedy’s claimed love of “Born In The U.S.A.” — a critique of the Vietnam War ― earned her criticism on Twitter:

"I like 'Born in the U.S.A.,'" she says about a song that was, is, and has always been a leftist critique of America. — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) April 18, 2022