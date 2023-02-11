What's Hot

pete buttigieg

Fox News' Kennedy Calls Pete Buttigieg A Racially Divisive 'Cracker'

Lisa Kennedy Montgomery has previously joked about installing an “American Ninja Warrior”-style course on the U.S.-Mexico border to curb immigration.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Fox News’ Lisa Kennedy Montgomery used a slur to describe Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

On Friday’s broadcast of “Outnumbered,” the former MTV VJ called Buttigieg “a cracker who only wants to racially divide the country further” during criticism of his program to build racial equity into U.S. infrastructure.

Watch the video here:

Kennedy has previously joked on the air about installing an “American Ninja Warrior”-style obstacle course on the U.S.-Mexico border to stem immigration and called rock icon Bruce Springsteen “a big commie.”

New York Mayor Eric Adams landed in hot water last year after footage emerged of him calling white cops “crackers” at a 2019 event.

“I definitely apologize. Inappropriate, inappropriate comments should not have been used,” he said at the time.

