Laura Ingraham Guest: 'Kamala Harris Was Hillary Clinton In Blackface' During Debate

A guest on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show, “The Ingraham Angle,” attempted to disparage Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ performance in Wednesday’s debate, claiming she was just “Hillary Clinton in blackface.”

“I thought Kamala Harris was Hillary Clinton in blackface tonight. That’s what I thought,” evangelical pastor Darrell Scott said during a heated on-air exchange with Scott Bolden, the former chair of the D.C. Democratic State Committee. They were discussing comments Harris made during the vice presidential debate about Black Lives Matter protests.

“And you know what was trending on Twitter? Black Hillary,” added Scott, a senior pastor at the New Spirit Revival Center Ministries in Ohio who stumped for Trump during the 2016 election. At the time, he bizarrely claimed that the president was under an ongoing Satanic attack.

Ingraham appeared surprised by Scott’s comments.

“Is that right? Wow,” the Fox personality said. “I missed that.”

Bolden, who was similarly confused, said, “I’m not sure what that means.”

Scott later accused Harris of being a liar and phony.

During the debate, the pastor hailed Vice President Mike Pence on Twitter for “KILLING this chick” and said “Kamala ‘Black Hillary’ Harris got absolutely ANNIHILATED by VP Pence tonight!”

Pence is KILLING this chick!!!! — Dr.Darrell Scott (@PastorDScott) October 8, 2020

Kamala “Black Hillary” Harris got absolutely ANNIHILATED by VP Pence tonight! — Dr.Darrell Scott (@PastorDScott) October 8, 2020

Check out the exchange here:

