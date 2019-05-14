Laura Ingraham Rants About Losing The Country To 'Huge Demographic Shift'

Ingraham lashed out at Republicans for not passing legislation to deter undocumented immigrants from coming to the U.S. when they controlled both houses of Congress in an episode of “The Laura Ingraham Show Podcast” released last week.

“Because they could’ve done this and they didn’t do it and they decided not to do it. And they were doing other things, and the tax cut and all that,” said Ingraham.

“But tax cut’s value is going to be bled away if we lose the country because of this huge demographic shift and bleed the country with all of these expenses we have now,” she added. “So, it’s a massive problem.”

It’s an echo of the racist rhetoric that Ingraham repeated in August 2018 when she claimed, on her widely watched primetime Fox News show “The Ingraham Angle,” that “the America we know and love doesn’t exist anymore.”

It’s just one of the multiple white nationalist talking points that Ingraham has hawked to her millions of viewers and listeners in recent years.

“Massive demographic changes have been foisted on the American people, and they are changes that none of us ever voted for, and most of us don’t like,” she added last year, relating it “to both illegal and legal immigration.”

At the time, Ingraham’s comments sparked outrage and a backlash among advertisers. Her latest claim is being equally criticized on Twitter:

This is the rhetoric being used by mass shooters to justify their murders and it’s also something Fox News’ 10 PM host says a lot https://t.co/JNcaKrP8XN — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) May 13, 2019

Last year, Ingraham blamed "massive demographic changes" for making it "seem like the America we know and love doesn't exist anymore," comments she tried to walk back.



Now she's saying we're going to "lose the country because of this huge demographic shift" https://t.co/G58hh8J4nr — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 13, 2019

Here's Laura Ingraham with the "huge demographic shift" is causing us to "lose the country" dogwhistle again.



She means immigrants are "ruining" the country and has done this exact same thing before. https://t.co/4BGoIwKgiI — jordan (@JordanUhl) May 13, 2019

Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) is so blinkered she is unaware that the history of the US is nothing but huge demographic shifts.

Of course, her early progenitors thought that the Irish, Italians, Poles & Jews weren't white. https://t.co/DHYVkUXJPc — Pitt Griffin (@pittgriffin) May 14, 2019

Laura Ingraham worried about the "huge demographic shift". The Aryan race doesn't seem to do well with competition. https://t.co/MwrVmKnU94 — Phillipe de Gravaux (@DreadPhil1) May 13, 2019

And by "demographic shift" she means people who are not White. But.... she does not mean that in a racial racist White Supremacy kind of way. — MaT Turner (@MaTTurner4Life) May 13, 2019