Fox News’ Laura Ingraham appeared startled when a guest dared to disagree with her viewpoint on Monday night.

New England Patriots tight end Benjamin Watson wrong-footed Ingraham when he told the prime time host he agreed with Jemele Hill’s latest essay in The Atlantic, which explored whether Black athletes should leave majority-white colleges and take the money and attention they generate elsewhere.

Video of Ingraham’s reaction to Watson’s view is now going viral. Watch below:

Welp, this definitely did not go as planned for Laura Ingraham. pic.twitter.com/aUPpf1mUsz — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 10, 2019

“She had some great points in that article,” Watson told Ingraham.

“What [Hill] was saying was simply, if we are trying to pump money and revenue into some of these communities that there is still this big disparity, this may be a way to do it,” Watson continued. “Obviously that’s in a vacuum, there are other factors that figure into that, but when you read her argument, she lays it out very cleanly and it’s actually something that I agree with.”

Ingraham told Watson that his alma mater, Duke University, would “have not been thrilled at you not being there” and that “college sports would certainly be a lot different today if we went down a color-coded way of figuring out college admissions. That’s re-segregating the country. Why do we want that?”

“Segregation, as you know, is government-mandated. This is not segregation. If you read the article,” Watson corrected Ingraham, before she cut him off.

“I read the article. I read the article. All right, we got to go,” she said.

Hill later chimed in with a tweet pointing out what was “so hilarious” about Ingraham’s stance, given her long history of peddling white nationalist talking points.

What’s so hilarious about this is that on an almost nightly basis Laura Ingraham bitches and complains about how white people are being replaced, and how diversity is bad for America.



Then suddenly ... https://t.co/3qTPmF8laV — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 10, 2019