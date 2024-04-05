Kid Rock Dons Budweiser Hat In Bonkers Post-Boycott Interview: 'We Got Bigger Targets'

Kid Rock has made Budweiser part of his style again roughly one year after he shared a video of himself shooting cans of Bud Light amid conservative backlash to the brand’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
The Trump lovin’ rapper, in a Fox News appearance on Thursday, rocked a “This Bud’s For You” hat before host Laura Ingraham pointed to his headwear.
“Oh shit,” said Kid Rock as he took the hat off and looked at it.
Ingraham asked the rapper if he’s “lightened up” on the drink.
“This is a cool hat,” replied Kid Rock, adding that he didn’t know what hat he was wearing in the interview.
He continued, “We got bigger targets. I mean, when you look at what, Planet Fitness? Like what are they doing? Like, Ben and Jerry’s? I don’t want to put any targets on people’s back. Target?”
Kid Rock joined a number of other right-wing critics who claimed to boycott Bud Light amid a controversy that saw a massive drop in the drink’s sales and hundreds of layoffs at Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light’s parent company.
The rapper’s boycott seemingly didn’t last long as he was caught on camera drinking Bud Light at a Nashville bar in August.
His own bar in the Music City — Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock ‘n’ Roll Steakhouse — still kept the drink on the menu months after his shooting video, as well, according to reports by CNN and Newsweek.
He told Tucker Carlson in December that it was a wrap on his boycott, adding that he thinks Anheuser-Busch “got the message.”
Kid Rock, who revealed a drink in his hand during his interview with Ingraham, said he talked to “dudes from Bud Light or Anheuser-Busch.”
“Man, they messed up. It’s too bad they just won’t say it, like, ‘Hey, we messed up a little bit,’ you know, whatever, but that’s how they’re cut,” he said.
“And you know, I got my answer. I don’t wanna hurt people’s jobs and stuff like that when they don’t have any dog in the fight but there’s a whole lot more companies we should be going after for sure.”
