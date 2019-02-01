Fox News' Laura Ingraham Wants To Turn MAGA Hats Into A Symbol Of Kindness

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham lamented Thursday how wearing one of President Donald Trump’s red “Make America Great Again” hats was now “basically considered a hate crime.”
The host of “The Ingraham Angle” then urged viewers to flip the script on the headwear.
“Well, I would continue to wear them whenever and wherever you like,” said Ingraham. “And when doing so, be sure to show everyone around you what true tolerance, kindness and inclusiveness looks like.”
