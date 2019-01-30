Fox News’ Laura Ingraham issued a rallying cry to wealthy CEOs to start defending the “way of life in this country” from the “latest socialist fad” on Tuesday night.
“The Ingraham Angle” host’s plea came after conservative pollster Frank Luntz cited a poll that suggested “a majority of young people” now believe socialism is a better economic system than capitalism.
Ingraham blamed radicalized universities and the mainstream media.
She then delivered this call to arms:
“We have CEOs, Frank, that are running for cover. I mean, these CEOs, who have been doing well in the Trump economy, they better get out there, get out from under their desks and start defending this way of life in this country or they’re gonna find themselves, I guess, running for the next plane to the Bahamas or somewhere else they can hide their money.”
Check out the clip, via Contemptor, here:
