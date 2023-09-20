Fox News Contributor Taunts Rep. Lauren Boebert With Megan Thee Stallion Dig

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Fox News’ Raymond Arroyo urged Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) to “have some self-restraint” after the far-right congresswoman was booted for disruptive behavior from a performance of “Beetlejuice” at a Denver theater.

“You are the congresswoman of Colorado, not Megan Thee Stallion,” Arroyo said on Laura Ingraham’s prime time show this week, referencing the “WAP” rapper.

Advertisement

“So, slow your roll. Have some self-restraint,” he added, before predicting: “It’s going to be a very difficult re-election season for her, I think.”

Earlier, Arroyo had noted how Boebert had been “caught on camera in compromising positions” and removed “for snapping pictures during a show, vaping on patrons, and getting handsy with her boyfriend.”

The conspiracy theory-pushing lawmaker later “gave the usher the middle finger salute as she was ushered out,” he added.

Advertisement

Ingraham claimed, without any evidence or anecdotes to back up her assertion, that footage of Republicans behaving badly always appears to emerge faster than videos of Democrats doing the same thing.

“Look, I’m an equal opportunity reporter here on this stuff,” responded Arroyo.

“If we’re going to argue that you need a code of dress and I think you do, you need a code of conduct, too,” he said, a nod to conservative outrage over Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) change to the chamber’s informal dress code allowing senators to dress how they want.

After initially playing down the incident, Boebert has since apologized and claimed her “overtly animated personality” was to blame.

She’s also split from her date. “All future date nights have been canceled and I learned to check party affiliations before you go on a date,” she told TMZ, alluding to reports he is a Democrat.

Boebert faces a tough reelection bid. She only narrowly beat former Aspen councilmember Adam Frisch in the 2022 midterms following a recount. Frisch is running against Boebert again in 2024.