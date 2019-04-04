Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs turned on Donald Trump Wednesday, accusing the president of failing to keep his promises on border security.

Dobbs, usually a staunch supporter of the Trump administration, berated the government for “not moving with urgency at all” on Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to secure funds for a U.S.-Mexico border wall 46 days earlier.

“The president in every respect, in foreign policy, in domestic policy, you name it ― this president made promises in 2016 and he delivers,” said Dobbs.

“Promises made, promises kept,” he added. “Except when it comes to illegal immigration and when it comes to border security.”

Dobbs said Trump’s failure to deliver was “a horrible worsening vulnerability” for him and a “glaring electoral burden” for 2020.