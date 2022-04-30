Fox's Maria Bartiromo Fed Trump Questions Before Interview, Texts Reportedly Show

Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo shared with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows the questions she planned to ask Donald Trump ahead of her on-air interview with the then-president on Nov. 29, 2020, CNN reported on Friday.

Trump sycophant Bartiromo, in text messages obtained by the network, told Meadows she would request Trump, in his first post-election interview, to explain why the vote had been rigged against him. (For the record, it wasn’t.)

Around an hour before her talk with Trump, she messaged Meadows:

“Hi the public wants to know he will fight this. They want to hear a path to victory. & he’s in control. 1Q You’ve said MANY TIMES THIS ELECTION IS RIGGED… And the facts are on your side. Let’s start there. What are the facts? Characterize what took place here.”

Bartiromo added:

“Then I will drill down on the fraud including the statistical impossibilities of Biden magic (federalist). Pls make sure he doesn’t go off on tangents. We want to know he is strong he is a fighter & he will win. This is no longer about him. This is about ????. I will ask him about big tech & media influencing ejection as well Toward end I’ll get to GA runoffs & then vaccines.”