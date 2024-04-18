PoliticsDonald Trump2024 electionsMarjorie Taylor Greene

Fox News Contributor Trashes ‘Idiot’ Marjorie Taylor Greene In Damning Opinion Piece

The far-right Republican was accused of trying to destroy the GOP.
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

Fox News contributor Liz Peek has slammed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) as “an idiot” who is “trying to wreck the GOP.”

In a blistering opinion piece published Wednesday, Peek called out Greene’s “wild antics and equally harebrained conspiracy theories” and urged a Republican to tell the far-right congresswoman to “turn all that bombastic self-serving showmanship and drama queen energy on Democrats.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is an "idiot," Fox News contributor Liz Peek wrote in a new opinion piece.
via Associated Press

The “mission,” Peek said, in urging Greene to avoid “internal squabbles” and focus on the bigger picture, is to get former president and presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump back into the White House.

But with Greene’s threat to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), Peek said the lawmaker “would rather burn down the House, metaphorically speaking, than work towards the greater good.”

“The greater good, unless she and her fellow discontents in Congress have forgotten, is defeating Joe Biden in November,” she added.

Read the full opinion piece here.

