MSNBC Montage Highlights The Fox News Nonsense ‘Really Playing Into Biden’s Hands'

Chris Hayes on Wednesday used a supercut to show how he believes Fox News is currently “really playing into” President Joe Biden’s hands.

The MSNBC anchor aired a montage of personalities, contributors and guests on the conservative network “going all-in on the culture wars, rather than the Biden agenda.”

Cue plenty of “outrage” over “cancel culture.”

Watch the video here:

Apparently, Don Jr. knows "The Cat in the Hat" by heart.



Here's a look at some of the pressing issues Fox News and the right-wing media have been covering recently. pic.twitter.com/cm5i4c6f5Y — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) March 4, 2021

“OK, you guys keep talking about the non-existent genitals of an anthropomorphic plastic potato,” Hayes ended the segment. “The president can go about his business and pass a giant COVID relief package without the usual flack from the far-right media.”