MSNBC Montage Highlights The Fox News Nonsense ‘Really Playing Into Biden’s Hands'

Chris Hayes on Wednesday used a supercut to show how he believes Fox News is currently “really playing into” President Joe Biden’s hands.
The MSNBC anchor aired a montage of personalities, contributors and guests on the conservative network “going all-in on the culture wars, rather than the Biden agenda.”
Cue plenty of “outrage” over “cancel culture.”
Watch the video here:
“OK, you guys keep talking about the non-existent genitals of an anthropomorphic plastic potato,” Hayes ended the segment. “The president can go about his business and pass a giant COVID relief package without the usual flack from the far-right media.”
