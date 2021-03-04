POLITICS

MSNBC Montage Highlights The Fox News Nonsense ‘Really Playing Into Biden’s Hands'

Cue plenty of “outrage” over “cancel culture."

Chris Hayes on Wednesday used a supercut to show how he believes Fox News is currently “really playing into” President Joe Biden’s hands.

The MSNBC anchor aired a montage of personalities, contributors and guests on the conservative network “going all-in on the culture wars, rather than the Biden agenda.”

Cue plenty of “outrage” over “cancel culture.”

Watch the video here:

“OK, you guys keep talking about the non-existent genitals of an anthropomorphic plastic potato,” Hayes ended the segment. “The president can go about his business and pass a giant COVID relief package without the usual flack from the far-right media.”

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Joe Biden Fox News Chris Hayes Online Shaming