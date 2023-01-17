What's Hot

Maren Morris Offers Teary Apology For Country Music's Lack Of LGBTQ Inclusion

See Marisa Abela Transform Into Amy Winehouse For Upcoming Biopic

London Police Officer Admits Multiple Counts Of Rape

Twitter Sued Over Data Breach After Hack Site Claims 200 Million Compromised Accounts

Greta Thunberg Removed By Police From German Anti-Coal Protest

Adam Schiff Says Biden Documents May Have Risked U.S. National Security

Biden Slams GOP Efforts To Silence Discussions Of Systemic Racism

Elon Musk's Next Drama: A Trial Over His Tweets About Tesla

People Say I'm A Grief Expert, But When My Friend's Husband Died, I Did Something I Deeply Regret

New York Democrats Demand GOP Leaders Tell What They Knew About George Santos' Lies

Dem Senator 'Concerned' GOP Will Use Biden Classified Docs To Create Chaos

Flight Data, Voice Recorders Retrieved From Nepal Crash Site

PoliticsFox NewsTrumppresident donald trump

Fox News Contributor Says Network Has 'Strong Desire' To Move On From Trump

Mara Liasson said there was "no doubt" the network and other conservative media outlets were keen to move on from the former president.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

A Fox News contributor on Sunday said the conservative network “has a strong desire to move on from” former President Donald Trump.

Mara Liasson, who is also a national political correspondent for NPR, made the comment during Fox News’ “Media Buzz” on Sunday.

“There’s no doubt that the majority of conservative media — Fox first and foremost — has a strong desire to move on from Donald Trump,” Liasson said, “and [they] are not paying enough attention and giving him enough airtime and ink as they used to.”

She noted that some coverage of Trump’s 2024 presidential announcement by conservative media was less than enthusiastic.

“I think you can just look at the New York Post or Fox News and remember, when he announced his election campaign, ‘Florida man announces reelection,’ page 26,” she said.

She’s not exaggerating. When Trump launched his campaign in November, the Post, which is part of Rupert Murdoch’s right-wing media empire, buried the news on page 26. The front page of the tabloid included a bottom-of-the-page note reading “Florida Man Makes Announcement.”

The Wall Street Journal, also owned by Murdoch, called Trump the “Republican party’s biggest loser” in an editorial after the midterm elections. Meanwhile, several pundits on Fox News suggested that Trump’s star had faded, and even Tucker Carlson wouldn’t say which candidate he would support in a hypothetical Republican primary in 2024.

Murdoch has reportedly sought to distance his businesses from Trump and is turning instead to his potential 2024 rival for the Republican nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community