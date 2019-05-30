Fox News Hosts Freak Out Over 'Mean Girl' Robert Mueller: 'Full Of Crap'

Fox News’ primetime hosts toed their typical pro-President Donald Trump line when it came to discussing Robert Mueller’s press conference on Wednesday night.

“If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said that,” said Mueller. He also announced his resignation and the winding up of the special counsel’s office during his speech.

Hannity accused Mueller, a former director of the FBI, of not knowing the law and being “basically full of crap.”

Ingraham moaned about Mueller doing “a mean girl thing” with the dropping of what she described as “a little bomb” when he said that “if I wanted to clear him of a crime, I would have said so.”

Carlson called Mueller “sleazy and dishonest.”