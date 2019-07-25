Supercut Shows Republicans Echoing Fox News Questions For Robert Mueller

A new video montage suggests Fox News may have influenced questions that House Republicans asked former special counsel Robert Mueller during congressional hearings on Wednesday.

Media Matters for America, the progressive watchdog group, shared a supercut that showed lawmakers parroting questions that had been suggested earlier by the widely watched conservative network’s contributors and hosts.

Prime time host Sean Hannity, who has vowed to stump for Trump on his 2020 reelection campaign, in fact dedicated an entire segment on his Tuesday show to reeling off questions he believed needed to be asked.

Check out the Media Matters clip here: