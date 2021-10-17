Native Americans Demand Fox News Apology, Firings Over Outrageously Racist Comments

A Native American organization is demanding a correction, apology and the firings of Fox News personnel for a series of racist comments.

Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy, who appeared with her husband, former Wisconsin GOP Rep. Sean Duffy, said Wednesday on Fox News Primetime that Native Americans’ struggles have “everything to do with government dependency ... alcoholism and family breakdowns.”

Advertisement

Co-host Jesse Watters said that Democrats are trying to “make them out to be victims” and will “send more slush funds to the reservations.”

“Christopher Columbus, by the way, is the first victim of cancel culture,” Campos-Duffy complained, accusing Native Americans as being “just as brutal” as Columbus and other colonizers.

Her husband piped up: “They burned villages, raped women, seized children,” cluelessly even daring to say that they “took land.”

Duffy added: “They want to apply the ‘woke’ standard ... [to] Christopher Columbus, but nobody else in the world.” (Donald Trump wants Duffy to run for governor of Wisconsin.)

Advertisement

The hosts were incensed that Vice President Kamala Harris earlier in the day said the nation should face its “shameful past” and celebrate Indigenous People’s Day.

IllumiNative, a nonprofit organization that describes itself as “dedicated to battling toxic misconceptions of Native Americans,” criticized the attacks as “incredibly harmful” remarks that “fuel racism and hate,” The Daily Beast first reported.

An IllumiNative statement on Twitter added: “We are horrified by these racist attacks.” Fox News must “immediately correct these statements on air,” and “apologize to the Native community,” it added.

A second tweet called for the firing of the hosts.

Advertisement

IllumiNative founder and executive director Crystal Echo Hawk called the “outrageously false and harmful statements” about Native Americans “spewed” on national television “abhorrent.”

“This rhetoric is incredibly harmful and dangerous and very clearly rooted in racism and white supremacy. Instead of allowing people to perpetuate revisionist history that erases the true history of this country. We need to start calling it what it was. Genocide,” Echo Hawk declared in her statement, the Beast reported.

“There should not be a television network in the United States that allows people like Jesse Watters, Rachel Campos-Duffy, and Sean Duffy to disseminate hate and indoctrinate this country with racism and white supremacy,” she added.

We are horrified by these racist comments about Native Americans.



These statements are incredibly harmful, and fuel racism & hate. @FoxNews must immediately correct these statements on air. @RCamposDuffy, @JesseBWatters & @SeanDuffyWI must apologize to the Native community. https://t.co/bs9ghVDR3U — IllumiNative (@_IllumiNatives) October 15, 2021

Christopher Columbus was the first victim of cancel culture 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩



These racist remarks by @RCamposDuffy, @JesseBWatters & @SeanDuffyWI are hateful & unacceptable.@FoxNews must apologize & fire these staffers. #FoxSoRacist pic.twitter.com/lltFvoMVf9 — IllumiNative (@_IllumiNatives) October 15, 2021

The Native Organizers Alliance also blasted the blatant racism, saying such attacks should not be allowed on network news programs.

These false narratives about Native people should not be broadcast on network news in this day and age. #RacismOnFox @FoxNews @RCamposDuffy @JesseBWatters @SeanDuffyWI — Native Organizers Alliance (@NativeOrganizer) October 15, 2021

The hosts were bombarded with other criticism on Twitter.

You conveniently omitted the govt policies that stripped native people of their land, wealth, dignity and hope. Oppression has a devastating and lingering effect on families for generations. https://t.co/8PhvlLuDov — LadyHotdog (@Nextborn) October 14, 2021

What you said about Native Americans was hateful, ignorant, and frankly stupid.



Then again, I’d expect nothing else on Fox News. — Derek Baker (@derek_d_baker) October 14, 2021

Just think, you will also be a part of America's shameful past. — MaryKim380 (@MaryKim380) October 14, 2021